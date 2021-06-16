Govt has inflated cost of cocoa roads through sole-sourcing - Minority

Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Kwame Governs Agbodza

The Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has taken the ruling government to the cleaners wondering why it has awarded 177 cocoa roads through sole-sourcing out of the 286 road projects.

The legislator recounted how in 2016, the New Patriotic Party promised Ghanaians that sole-sourcing would be an exception under them, but it has become a norm.



He said the NPP went ahead to create a Ministry of Procurement, but out of the 286 projects, 177 were awarded through sole-sourcing.



"This is a government you can never trust, they tell you to look up, you should be looking down. Never trust them. This government has awarded so many projects under sole-sourcing when they had the Ministry of Procurement,” he added.



He encouraged the media to be more critical of the ruling government "because they’ve told so many untruths”.

He further alleged that these road projects have been inflated and the Minister of Agriculture Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has not been candid in his responses when he appeared before the House.



According to the MP, part of the reasons we have not been able to construct more roads is because the cost is inflated, and the contractors are also not being paid.



He said the 4,600 kilometres of road projects awarded as cocoa roads amounting to GH¢14 billion is outrageous and astronomical.