Govt institutions urged to rally youth for YouStart programme

John Kumah, Deputy Minister of Finance

We must invest in the youth of Ghana, John Kumah

YouStart to create 1m jobs



YouStart to begin in June



Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah is calling on all government institutions to



mobilize youth across the country for the YouStart programme.



According to him, an appreciable number of Ghanaians are youth thus the need to invest in youth entrepreneurship to create jobs for Ghanaians.

He made the statement whiles engaging some government institutions and officials in Tamale as part of a nationwide stakeholder engagement on YouStart.



“Out of our total population of 31 million about 11 million are young people between the ages of 15-35 years and so, we must invest in them more than we have done over the years,”



“Through the E-Levy, the government can mobilise some GHC 1 billion and can invest in the job creation potential of the youth this year plus other commitment from our development partners and some selected banks. So, every government institution has an obligation to rally the youth in every part of the country for the YouStart programme,” he said.



The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta announced that piloting of the YOuStart programme will begin in June.



The programme according to government will create one million jobs for the youth of this country.