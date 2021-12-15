Government intervention boosting beverage industry - Trade Ministry

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Micheal Okyere Baafi

Government has reiterated its commitment to supporting the beverage industry through appropriate policies.



According to the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Micheal Okyere Baafi, government is implementing initiatives to cushion small and medium scale enterprises as part of the industrialization agenda.



“Under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Ministry of Trade and Industry is committed to demonstrating support for all Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in the beverage industry through the many engagements since the Ministry was instituted”, he shared.

However, these benefits will only apply to companies who are signed under government’s flagship programmes including the one district one factory.



Speaking at the launch of this year’s Ghana Beverage awards he stated that “those in the 1d1f have certain incentives like the 5years tax holiday but if you are a 1d1f company you are exempted from the payment of corporate taxes for five years, you are also exempted from the payment of import taxes. Those who also seek loans from our participating financial institutions (PFIs), government also subsidizes ten percent of the interest for you so that you will also be able to breathe”.



The Ghana Beverage Awards is organized by Global Media Alliance and proudly supported by the Food and Beverage Association of Ghana (FABAG), Consumer Protection Agency (CPA), Food Research Institute (FRI) under CSIR and Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).



Under the theme “Inspiring Excellence in Ghana’s Beverage Industry” the awards will promote both local and foreign beverages as well as the participation of small-scale beverage enterprises in the awards scheme.