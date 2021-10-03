Govt keen on streamlining ports charges to reduce shipping cost – Adom-Obeng

Deputy Minister of Transport, Frederick Adom-Obeng

Deputy Minister of Transport, Frederick Adom-Obeng, has assured of government's resolve in streamlining port charges.

According to him, the move is expected to reduce the cost of shipping in order to make Shippers and Shipping service providers to remain focused and competitive in the global and logistics industry.



Speaking on behalf of the transport minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah at the Fourth Edition of Ghana's Shippers' Awards in Accra, Frederick Adom-Obeng said “the Government is committed to creating a business-friendly and enabling environment for companies and organisations pursuing business ventures in the shipping and transport logistics sector to thrive”



As part of efforts to ensure Shippers in Ghana were cushioned from the impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic, the deputy transport minister said Government in July took the step to provide some reliefs to shippers.



“The Ghana Revenue Authority announced for duty purposes fixed rates which took effect on July 1, 2021 as follows US$3,000 for 20ft Container, US$5,000 for 40ft Container and US$8,000 for 40ft Reefer Container.”

Touching specifically on the Maritime, Ports and Harbours industry, Adom-Obeng described government’s vision for the Ghana Maritime Authority and Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority as unprecedented.



“The vision of the Government is to ensure Ghana becomes a Maritime Transport Hub in West Africa hence the port of Takoradi is currently undergoing massive infrastructural development. The part is intended to migrate from an export-driven port to an import driven one,” the minister said.



He further took the opportunity to commend organisers of the Ghana Shippers' Awards and congratulated all individuals and companies who emerged as winners for the night.



The awards ceremony is a premier event on the calendar of the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) which provides a platform to recognize individuals and companies that play significant roles in the growth and development of Ghana's Shipping and Logistics industry.