Govt mulls to complement GhanaCARES with enhanced domestic programme - Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori Atta Finance Minister1212 Ken Ofori-Atta

Tue, 26 Jul 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

The Akufo-Addo administration plans to introduce a new domestic programme to support the GhanaCARES programme as part of the efforts to deal with the worsening economic challenges.

The GhanaCARES “Obaatanpa” programme provides a mechanism to consolidate private sector investment into productive sectors of the economy.

Presenting the mid-year budget review in Parliament on Monday, July 25, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta recounted the challenges Ghanaians are going through due to the impact of the warfare between Russia and Ukraine as well as COVID.

“Towards 2022 Russia invaded Ukraine, a situation that worsened the already weakened global supply chain exacerbated by high conditions.

“These have had a debilitating toll on the cost and standard of living of our people. Mr Speaker, food prices are rising, fuel and transport fares are up, the cost of borrowing for businesses and for households has increased, the cedi has depreciated and the economic outlook has dipped significantly.”

He further admitted that these are difficult times for the government.

“The state of affairs is quite a painful one for me to report to you, it is hard to see our people lament about the prices of basic commodities, these are difficult times for government and indeed, for the Finance Minister.”

The government will introduce an “enhanced domestics programme to complement the Ghana cares.”

