Govt procuring digital set-off boxes to totally migrate onto digital terrestrial platform – Ursula Owusu

The Minister for Communication and Digitalization Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has stated the government is procuring some set-off boxes which will be distributed to the public to help in the migration from analogue to digital terrestrial platforms.



She said efforts are being made to help the process and government is poised in ensuring that, that is achieved but the process got delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



She said this while addressing a press conference in parliament.

“Since 2015, we have been working on migrating from analogue to digital as mandated by the international telecommunications union. So, the platform has been constructed, application and services and running on it. Technically, all the free to air TV stations are broadcasting from the DDT platform and so we have achieved migration because we shutdown analogue today or not we will still receive digital signals,” she said.



She noted that Ghana is the only country which has been able to establish the system which is making the migration successful.



