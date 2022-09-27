Govt reluctant to add Sinohydro, COCOBOD loans to debt stock as IMF debt analysis begins

Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The International Monetary Fund has asked Ghana to add the 2 billion Sinohydro loan from China and the 1.5 billion COCOBOD syndicated loan taken for the 2021/2022 season to its current debt stock.

The IMF noted that this will give a clear and comprehensive picture f the country’s total debt stock as the new IMF mission in Ghana is conducting a comprehensive debt sustainable analysis from September 26, 2022.



When added to the debt stock, Ghana’s GDP to debt ratio will reach over 80% (GH¢399.5 billion) of GDP from the current 78% (GH¢396 billion).



Meanwhile, the government is said to be reluctant in making the addition, whiles noting that the Sinohydro loan was a barter trade for the country’s bauxite resources, norvanreports.com have said.



The government of Ghana commenced discussions with the International Monetary Fund on Monday, September 26, 2022.



According to the government, a comprehensive Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) which is a key requirement for securing an IMF-supported program is currently ongoing.

The move, the government said, is a necessary requirement to ensure that Ghana’s debt is on a sustainable path.



A release by the Ministry of Finance on September 26, 2022, said, “The Government of Ghana is putting together a comprehensive post-Covid-19 economic programme which will form the basis for the IMF negotiations. The programme seeks to establish a macro-fiscal path that ensures debt sustainability and macroeconomic stability underpinned by key structural reforms and social protection.”



