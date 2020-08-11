Business News

Govt requests US$1.3 billion syndicated loan to purchase cocoa for 2020/2021 season

Government is seeking parliamentary approval to borrow US$1.3 billion to finance the purchase of cocoa for the 2020/2021 crop season.

An additional GH¢ 6.5 million in tax waivers has also been presented to Parliament.



The requests were made before the Finance Committee of Parliament on Monday, August 10, 2020.



The House is expected to debate and approve the request or otherwise before it goes on recess later this week.



It will be recalled that the government in 2019 signed a US$1.3 billion loan for the purchase of some 850,000 metric tonnes of cocoa beans from farmers for the 2019/2020 crop season.



The amount was a cocoa syndicated loan signed between COCOBOD and some international financial institutions.

COCOBOD in 2019 increased the producer price of beans from GH¢ 7,640 to GH¢ 8,240 per tonne.



With the global fight against COVID-19, most international trading commodities have seen plummeting prices with cocoa also being affected.



The sector is currently in line to benefit from a US$600 million loan facility from the African Development Bank.



The agreement for the funds was signed in November 2019, but the money is yet to hit the accounts of the Bank of Ghana, due to procedural arrangements.

