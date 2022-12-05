1
Business

Govt's debt exchange programme to revive economy, restore hope in Ghanaians – Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori Atta Finance Minister 674454 Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Mon, 5 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has noted that government's introduction of debt exchange programme in the 2023 budget read in parliament will help revive the ailing economy from the shocks of the global pandemic - coronavirus - and Russia-Ukraine war.

According to him, the bouncing back of the local economy will help create jobs, protect the income of depositors, as well as, restore hope in Ghanaians.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Monday, December 5, 2022, Ken Ofori-Atta said government expects overwhelming support from Ghanaians for this domestic debt exchange programme.

The finance minister stressed that the domestic debt exchange programme “is an orderly way to put our economy back on track in order to create jobs, protect income and restore hope to the Ghanaian people.”

“The government expects overwhelming support for this exchange programme,” he stated.

Ken Ofori-Atta explained that the debt exchange programme was necessary to address the country's debt servicing challenges.

He noted that almost 70% of government’s revenue was used to service debts.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
