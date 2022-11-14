Govt's decision to sell foodstuff at cheaper prices bold step to halt food hikes - Awal Mohammed

A member of the NPP Communications Team

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

A member of the Communications Team of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Awal Mohammed, has hailed the Minister for Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto for taking bold steps to control prices of foodstuff in the Ghanaian market.

According to him, the decision by the Agric Ministry to sell foodstuff at Efua Sutherland Park at affordable prices is spot on; hence it will help regulate food prices at various markets.



He believes it will curtail the incessant increase of foodstuff prices in the markets as a result of high transportation costs and ensure urban consumers enjoy reasonable prices.



"So those in Accra think there is no food, but there is a lot of food, as you know. We only have to ensure that we get the price reduced for the people in Accra," Awal Mohammed exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei(Patoo) on Adwenepa on Accra-based Original TV.



Food prices have been on the increase in the past few months; Awal Mohammed indicated that a lot of factors are contributing to the rise in food prices.

These factors include fertilizer supply, cost of agricultural inputs, and transportation cost, among others.



"The increase in the prices of foodstuff depends on a number of factors that we do not have control over that is why I support the step by the Agric Ministry to sell foodstuff at Efua Sutherland Park; it will help ease food hikes in the Ghanaian market," he said.



Awal Mohammed stated that the government's flagship Planting for Jobs programme had a great impact on Ghana's agric sector.



Surges in global food prices continue to be of serious concern to governments all over the world, especially in developing countries, because of the devastating effects it has on food security for the poor and on the sustainable production of agricultural commodities.