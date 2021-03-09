Govt’s focus is to have the economy recover from Coronavirus-induced setback – Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said, ahead of the state of the nation address to be delivered by President Akufo-Addo that, the government is focused on how the economy will recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, the Ofoase Ayirebi lawmaker said “As the Executive Branch of Government goes into full throttle tomorrow, our focus is to have the Ghanaian economy recover from the COVID-19-induced setback.”



He added “In briefing my media colleagues earlier today, I outlined the priorities of the Akufo-Addo 2nd term and iterated the President’s call for collective effort to succeed.”



President Nana Addo Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be delivering the State of the Nation address today, Tuesday March 9 in Parliament.



Mr Akufo-Addo is expected to speak about measures his administration has put in place to revamp the economy from the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic.

He will also touch on areas including security, health, education and other sectors.



The event which was to take place at 8:30am was shifted to 1pm.





