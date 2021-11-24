Govt's indebtedness to SSNIT, an impediment to its sustainability – Report

75% of SSNIT’s debt owed by government

Indebtedness to the Trust almost doubled in 2018



The Trust’s fund reserves will be depleted if its debts are not paid



The Social Security and National Trust has said it is running at a loss and may be unable to pay remittances if its debtors do not pay them.



As of the end of 2017, the total indebtedness to the Social Security and National Trust stood at GH¢908.03million.



Out of this amount, government’s debt alone stood at 75% of the total debt of the Trust. This almost doubled by the end of 2018.



According to SSNIT government’s indebtedness is detrimental to its operations as well as the disbursement of funds to pensioners or their beneficiaries.