Govt to use Pozzolana, local bricks for infrastructure projects to cut $1bn/year imports

Pozzolana cement usage to be prioritised by government

The Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has said it will prioritise the use of Pozzolana cement as part of efforts to use more local content in developing the country’s infrastructure.

According to the governing New Patriotic Party’s newly-launched 2020 manifesto, such local materials would be used more in the government’s “significant investments in public infrastructure development” which covers roads, schools, hospitals, clinics, office buildings among others.



The document said: “Most of our roads are constructed with asphalt overlay or with bitumen surface dressing (BSD), and most public buildings are constructed with cement and concrete materials”, adding: “90% of the raw materials for producing these two primary products are, however, imported, costing the country more than $1 billion annually”.



On the other hand, the document noted, “we have demonstrated the availability and durability of local building materials, including burnt bricks and Pozzolana cement”.



“Several brick factories can be found in the Ahafo, Ashanti, Bono and Central regions”.



“We also have two Pozzolana cement factories in Ghana”.

“Over the next four years, we will actively mainstream the use of these, and other local materials in public sector infrastructure projects”, it noted.



Below is the party’s plan for infrastructure development for the next four years:



Inadequate transport networks that connect cities, towns and rural areas, poor quality roads, and growing urban traffic congestion are critical areas requiring urgent action, as well as expansion in port and harbour infrastructure to enhance trade and promote investments.



Over the next four years, we will:



• use Public-Private Partnership to accelerate the development of road infrastructure through toll-financing

• finalise our public transport policy for a network commensurate with the needs of a fast growing economy



• launch the biggest-ever road maintenance infrastructure programme, as part of improvements in our existing road infrastructure and as a source of major job creation for the youth.



This will be targeted at youth-owned enterprises



• re-launch the metro mass transport system throughout regional capitals • introduce innovative policies to facilitate urban traffic decongestion • complete development of the Buipe Inland Port • complete development of Coastal Fish Landing Sites • complete development of the Boankra Inland Port • upgrade Tema Shipyard and Drydock • Volta Lake Transport Improvement • complete development of Atuabo Port • completion of the construction of the Western Line, and Tema to Mpakadan rail lines • commence construction of: • the Eastern Rail Line • the Aduadin to Obuasi Lines • the Ghana – Burkina Line • a new line between Sekondi and Shama Free Zone area • a new harbour in Cape Coast, and • a new airport in Cape Coast • prioritise feasibility studies in establishing a rail link through Kasoa to Accra with the view to establish a railway line service to reduce significantly travel time to and from that fast-growing part of Greater Accra and Central Regions. • Continue investing in the expansion of infrastructure at all public tertiary institutions to enhance capacity and facilities to absorb the expected increases in student population as graduating students from Free SHS pursue further education • Bridging the Development Gap between the North and the South We will continue to implement existing policies and ongoing projects to bridge the development gap between the northern and southern regions of Ghana e.g. IPEP, 1V1D, 1D1F, Pwalugu Dam, Critical Roads, Ghana—Burkina Rail Link among others, as well as revamp the cotton industry, establish rice mills in rice producing districts, revamp dams such as Vea, and Bontanga (Tono has been rehabilitated), develop the Buipe in-land port, district hospitals and regional hospitals in districts and region without, construction of the Daboya and Dikpe bridges, upgrade the Tamale Airport, pursue the Iron and Steel Industry project, and continue the exploration for oil in the Voltaian basin amongst others

