Grant 20% cost of living allowance by end of June – GNAT tells government

Thomas Musah Tanko12112 General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah Tanko

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We are in tough times, GNAT bemoan

Don't risk the anger of over 240,000 teachers nationwide, Thomas Tanko on 20% COLA allowance

Inflation is high, GNAT

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has told government to grant the association a 20 percent cost of living allowance by end of June this year.

According to the General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah Tanko, failure for government to consider their request by June ending will stir the anger of teachers.

He noted teachers are suffering due to the current economic hardship including the rising inflation, therefore, the delay of the cost of living allowance by government is impacting their livelihood negatively.

“Things are now very difficult. I have spoken about this thing and I have been compelled under the circumstances because our members have been calling day and night, there is an uneasy calm among the entire membership and there is the need for something to be done as soon as possible," he bemoaned.

“Like I said, we are talking about the basic necessities of life, the issues of water, food shelter, clothing, ability to be able to pay your daily expenses, things that will enable you live as a human being,” he added.

Cost of living allowance is an amount of money that an employee gets in addition to his or her normal pay.

This comes in handy when the cost of living in a particular country is high.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:



