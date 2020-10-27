Gravity Grand Hotel - Affordable luxury in the heart of town

Gravity Grand Hotel

Source: Gravity Grand Hotel

It is not so often that you find luxurious serenity affordable, especially in an industry where the more exquisite, the higher the cost principle applies.

But there is a rarity in Gravity Grand Hotel, a newly commissioned hospitality facility in Accra, which guarantees close proximity, comfort and most importantly value for money.



Located at East Legon Hills, behind the Trasacco Estates, Gravity Grand provides the much needed serenity away from the noisy city centre for both individuals and corporate conferences.



Gravity Grand is also designed to provide privacy and exclusivity to group occupants and individuals. With its 50-100 seater conference rooms, and specially designed suites, Gravity Grand is just your office away from your office, and home away from home, as you're guaranteed of exclusivity.



With our soul-pleasing executive rooms, highly-equipped gymnasium, breezy pool side, spacious car park, all at an incredibly affordable rate, Gravity Grand is truly a hotel of choice.















Source: Gravity Grand Hotel