Guidelines for E-Levy implementation to be released April 25 – GRA

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is the revenue arm of government

E-Levy implementation to kick off from May 1, 2022

We are ready to implement E-Levy – GRA



E-Levy to impose 1.50% on electronic transfers



The revenue arm of government, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is expected to release guidelines on how the Electronic Transfer Levy will be rolled out, a Joy Business report has said.



The guidelines, which will be released on Monday, April, 25 will provide further details on how the levy will be applied by financial institutions, mobile money operators, fintech firms among others.



It is expected that these guidelines will seek to address certain concerns of the public in the wake of the imminent implementation of the tax policy which takes effect from May 1, 2022.

Commissioner-General of the Authority, Reverend Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah in an interview with Joy Business admitted releasing of the guidelines had to delay for some time to allow for stakeholder engagements over the levy.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority has insisted on its readiness to put in place measures to roll out the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy from May 1, 2022.



It added that all the technologies needed to ensure the successful implementation of the E-Levy have been acquired.



The controversial E-Levy Bill, despite stiff opposition since its announcement in November last year, has been assented into law by the President after its approval by Parliament in March this year.



The levy will impose a 1.50 percent tax on electronic transfers including mobile money payments, bank transfers among others.