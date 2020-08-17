Press Releases

Guiness Ghana reveals new brand identity with redesigned logo

Refreshed logo, Guiness Ghana

Guinness Ghana, the leading total beverage business in Ghana, has unveiled its new corporate identity with a refreshed and redesigned logo. This change comes at a time when the company is evolving and marking 60 years of operations in Ghana.

The unveiling of this new logo is one of the many activities to mark the company’s 60th anniversary.



“Our new logo is significant of how our history will always shape our future and clearly demonstrates the many cycles of evolution we have been through as a business,” said Gavin Pike, Managing Director of Guinness Ghana.



“Since Guinness Ghana began operation in Ghana, innovation has consistently been our hallmark, and as such, we understand that in order to remain relevant we need to evolve with times and seasons,” he added.



The new design features the famous iconic harp, which serves as the Guinness emblem. It reflects the company’s experience, craftsmanship and passion in nourishing Ghanaians. The bold new logo also represents the creative philosophy of Guinness Ghana.

“Our new logo is a better representation of who we are as Guinness Ghana. It signifies longevity, strength, and the pride that comes from knowing our past laid a solid foundation to ensure that Guinness Ghana is the brand it is today,” the Managing Director added.



The new Guinness Ghana logo will serve as the new corporate identity and is expected to be used on all company assets and materials henceforth, to ensure standardization in the visual representation of the brand.





Source: Guiness Ghana

