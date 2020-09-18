Guinness Ghana’s ‘Rise Up’ inspires customers to get back on their feet

Scource: Guinness Ghana

Guinness Ghana launched its new campaign ‘Rise Up,’ on 9th September, 2020 and has since inspired its customers to transition smoothly back into business.

The Rise Up campaign which falls under the ‘Yen Nyin Mbom’ loyalty program launched last year is an offering to give back to trade partners and customers, to add value to their businesses as they get back on their feet from the blow of COVID-19.



As part of the campaign, a GHS10 million support package has been invested for these customers who fall under the category of wholesalers, retailers, distributors and trade partners.



Over the years, Guinness Ghana has sought to find creative and innovative ways to partner and help its trade partners grow and boost profitability.



The recent global pandemic has even made it more crucial to support businesses especially those within the hospitality space.

As part of its creative efforts, to collaborate and inspire, Rise Up was birthed and along with it came a TV commercial to remind customers of Guinness Ghana’s commitment to them.



See the commercial below:





Source: Guinness Ghana

