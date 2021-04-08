Guinness Ghana to lead conversations on Progressive Portrayal of Women with virtual panel discussion

Guinness Ghana to hold a virtual panel discussion

Source: Guinness Ghana

On Friday, 9th April 2021 at 4:00 pm, top industry leaders and experts in media, advertising, and entertainment will convene to hold an in-depth discussion on the evolution, barriers, and solutions to progressive portrayal of women in this industry.

The panel discussion, which will be streamed live on Guinness Ghana’s social media pages will highlight issues around; representation of women in advertising, obstacles women face in the media industry, perspectives on entertainment content and how it depicts women, Diversity, and inclusion in this industry, opportunities to shape conversations and the way forward in achieving progressive portrayal of women among others.



This virtual event is one of the activities Guinness Ghana is undertaking to champion conversations that will accelerate diversity and inclusion in the workplace, encourage support and creation of work that is truly progressive in its depiction and portrayal of women in Advertising, Media, and entertainment.

Be sure to log in on Friday at exactly 4:00 pm for an open and honest discussion from these panelists who will share their personal and professional experiences to help shift the narrative on how women can be better portrayed in the media, advertising, and entertainment industry in Ghana.