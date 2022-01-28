Guyana to export 120 ready-made houses to Ghana

Ready-made houses to be constructed with Guyana’s local timber

Guyana aims to deepen relationship with Ghana



Ghana will be expecting some 120 prefabricated houses from Guyana.



Guyana’s Finance Minister, Dr Ashni Singh says plans to construct and sell the ready-made houses to Ghana in the course of the year is in force.



Dr Ashni Singh made these known during his 2022 Budget presentation, adding that the government is committed to building these prefabricated houses as well as market dawn lumber to Barbados.

Based on earlier reports, the houses are expected to measure some 700 square feet.



The finance minister also said local wood will be used for the manufacturing of the houses for import and indicated the government’s aims to secure a long-term relationship with Ghana.



Guyana’s President Dr Irfaan Ali, first floated the idea of exporting locally-made houses to the Caribbean region last year.



He later said those houses will be exported at a cost of about US$52 million.



Prefabricated houses are houses built beforehand and would just have to be assembled at their destination.