HACSA announces the HACSA Sankofa Virtual Summit 2021

HACSA 2019 summit guests in a group photo

Source: HACSA

This year’s theme, ‘Bridging the Gap: Cultural, Linguistic, Geographic,’ aims to link people of African descent in the diaspora with the continent

The Heritage and Cultural Society of Africa (HACSA) Foundation is excited to announce the HACSA Sankofa Virtual Summit 2021, its flagship event, taking place virtually from 3rd to 5th July 2021. Sponsored by Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited, the theme of this year’s Summit is ‘Bridging The Gap: Cultural, Linguistic, Geographic,’ which aims to link people of African descent in the diaspora with the continent.



This year the Summit will take place on Air meet, an innovative and interactive virtual conferencing platform. Registration is open to the public on our website thehacsa.org.



The Summit provides a unique opportunity for networking with the global diaspora by bringing together heads of state, opinion leaders, captains of industry, academics, students, creatives, and Africa enthusiasts. Previous speakers include John Agyekum Kufuor former President of Ghana, Samantha Tross first black female consultant orthopedic surgeon in the UK, Dr. John Kani, acclaimed South African actor, producer, and playwright (Black Panther) and Lisa Opoku, managing director and partner of Goldman Sachs.



Speakers for the upcoming virtual Summit include Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda; Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady of Ghana; Malcolm Jenkins, active NFL player and record two-time winner of the SuperBowl; Peter Akwaboah COO of Operations, Technology and Firm Resilience at Morgan Stanley; and Dikembe Mutombo, former NBA player, and philanthropist.

Summit participants will have the chance to hear engaging keynote speakers, participate in panel discussions, explore the virtual exhibition arena, schedule virtual one-on-one and B2B meetings on the sidelines, participate in speed-networking in the virtual social lounge and watch unique performances including from Grammy-award nominated musician Rocky Dawuni and award-winning Afrobeats artist KiDi.



The HACSA Foundation is a non-profit, NGO and CSO founded by Ambassador Johanna Svanikier, former Ambassador of Ghana to France, Portugal, UNESCO, and La Francophonie. It is registered in Ghana with branches in the USA and the Caribbean.



The HACSA Sankofa Network is growing its membership rapidly around the world with the objective of supporting programs and projects which help to bring an end to prejudice and systemic racism through advocacy, education, innovation, and collaboration.