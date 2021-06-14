HD+ partners Samsung to deliver first UHD TV Broadcast in Africa

HD+ partners Samsung to intergrate its TV broadcast service

Source: Samsung

SES HD PLUS Ghana, the country’s premium high-definition satellite broadcast service provider, has announced the integration of its TV broadcast service into selected Samsung TVs using NAGRA’s TVkey Cloud technology.

The integrated operator app called My HD PLUS will offer users direct access to the HD+ Service straight out of the box as part of a new TV installation, or through the existing app store on compatible TVs.



The launch of My HD PLUS App on Samsung’s TVs will be a first on the African continent. The cloud-based direct-to-TV security solution, developed by NAGRA and facilitated by Samsung, brings encrypted TV services directly to internet-connected smart TVs equipped with market-proven TVkey hardware root of trust.



Apart from the top local channels broadcasting in HD quality on the HD+ Service, the My HD PLUS app also offers the FeeliFeeli Experience with over 100 channels in SD with superior features such as a 7-day electronic programming guide, Parental Access Control and Logical Channel Numbering system which makes it easier to locate channels since all channels have been assigned a permanent number and been arranged according to genres.



“We at SES HD PLUS Ghana, are committed to delivering world class TV viewing experiences to our customers and this integrated My HD PLUS App allows them to watch their favourite local channels in premium high-definition quality without the need for additional devices or set up,” Theodore Asampong, Director at SES HD PLUS Ghana said.



Lucas Lee, Managing Director of Samsung Ghana said, “At Samsung, we design our TVs to give our customers cutting-edge innovation that makes life better. Making an additional range of programmes in high-definition accessible to more satellite TV households, in HD and UHD Premium quality TV, is a wonderful way for more people to enjoy the power of Samsung’s pioneering TV technology.

The HD+ FeeliFeeli Experience is now seamlessly paired with Samsung TV’s immersive viewing experiences. This is the time to visit any Samsung retail outlet nationwide from 11th June 2021 to purchase one of the compatible TVs”.



The launch of My HD PLUS has come at a time when SES HD PLUS Ghana has been announced as the HD Experience Partner by the Multimedia Group which has secured the Free-To-Air rights for the Euro 2020. Customers will be able to enjoy the final three matches broadcast to the integrated Samsung TVs in Ultra HD for the first time in Africa with the support of KNET Ghana, owners of the Silicon House Production Studios.



Abdulai Awudu, General Manager of Adom Brands at Multimedia Group detailed, “As usual, Multimedia Group is a trailblazer in broadcasting in Africa, and Ghana is excited to be part of this first. As the rights holder of the Euro 2020, extending the broadcast of the UEFA European Football Championship from HD to 4K is an opportunity we could not let go as we are constantly looking for ways to give our audiences exciting and engaging content.



Having a forward-thinking partner like SES HD PLUS Ghana has made this a reality and so we are proud to announce the last three matches of the Euro 2020 will be available in ultra-high-definition quality for the first time in Africa by the kind courtesy of the HD+ Service.



The successful partnership with Samsung and NAGRA comes on the back of a successful similar deployment in Europe. “NAGRA deployed IDTV with HD PLUS Germany last year with great success, making it possible for us to offer and deliver this new fully secure service in less than three months,” said Thierry Legrand, SVP EMEA Sales at NAGRA added “SES HD PLUS Ghana can be confident that they can offer premium services to customers with the peace of mind that their content assets remain secure in a direct-to-TV environment.”