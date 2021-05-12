HELEH Africa Community Health Enhancement Charity Campaign launched officially in Accra

Sheila Akomeah, Keren Odoi and Dr Nortey-Adom

Source: B-HeCK Africa

B-HeCK Africa NGOs Alliance and its health arm the HELEH Africa Foundation launched their community health enhancement campaign, HELEH CHECC ’21 over the weekend.

In working actively to create solutions to improve the quality of healthcare in our communities as a smart move to emphasize accessible healthcare for both nursing and expectant mothers to promote maternal health across board as the organisation’s prime agenda for the next five years, B-HeCK Africa NGOs Alliance through its health arm, the HELEH Africa Foundation, has coined a special expose' of the fourth edition of their prestigious annual flagship all Africa health enhancement initiative dubbed, HELEH Africa Community Health Enhancement Charity Campaign (HELEH CHECC ‘21).



Themed "Quality healthcare for all, your community first” the campaign will focus on empowering community healthcare facilities and workforce in order to foster quality healthcare delivery for all at the community level.



Speaking on behalf of Mr. Kaphui Tamakloe Jnr., the organization's Chairman, Miss Keren Odoi, the Secretary General, referenced the Alliance’s 5-year plan of inspiring quality livelihood among the vulnerable especially women and infants through the corporate dealings of all of its arms across the African region.



She said, the establishment of the Charity Health Walk and Tennis Challenge with the support of the Ghana Tennis Club as the curtain raiser to the entire initiative marks the commencement of various innovative activities to gunner support for the main exercise; targeting to impact at least 50 community health institutions annually for the next 5 years on a $5,000,000 dollar budget.



Miss Odoi added, “We however anticipate adding significant value to over 250 - 500 community healthcare delivery institutions and over 50,000 healthcare professionals/workforce in Ghana alone by the end of the campaign.” The organization will collaborate with community health centres, industry players, key stakeholders in the healthcare space including governments to give a facelift to less resourced community healthcare facilities together so we can all have access to affordable quality sustainable healthcare for a healthy-wealthy people and nation.

Dr. Emmanuel Nortey-Adom, Country Director for HELEH Africa Foundation, embraced the occasion to make a clarion call to all and sundry to check their health status regularly, check for the quality status of healthcare delivery in our community, insist on quality and not settle for less and in cases where they are deprived of quality, they become the whistle blowers and messiah for the community and reach to HELEH Africa so we can all join efforts and resources to fix it.



He then admonished the general public to abide by all COVID-19 protocols and employ simple healthy lifestyle activities like walking and games to stay healthy, safe and prevent the spread of the pandemic.



He further stated that; in replicating the initiative in all member African countries, Ghana's version of HELEH CHECC ’21 initiative will be extended to all the 16 regions in the country whilst prioritizing the major health centres first.



Hence, the organization intends to start with renovation of the child health department of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in its first instance and then for the purpose of enacting the charity begins at home adage, it would look at the health centres in the organization's community; like the Atomic Community hospital at Haatso and Kekele-Madina polyclinic in Madina before pursuing the project's tall list of beneficiaries.



The event saw the outdooring of the campaign’s noble ambassadors Nakeeyat Dramani Sam aka Nakeeyat the poet, Richmond Opoku Antwi Boasiako Snr., aka Abrantie of Adom TV Nsoroma fame and Mikki Osei Berko.

To climax the enterprise was a Tennis Challenge which saw the display of great sportsmanship and skill by tennis enthusiasts and players in the likes of Dr Naji Hage, Miss Tina Tagoe, Prince Boateng, Kenneth F. Buaful, David Hansen, Patrick Tenkorang, Theophilus Tei Nartey, Kwabena Agyapong and Mr. Larkai Lartey. Citations were awarded these skillful players at the end of the tournament.



The HELEH CHECC ’21 initiative will roll out its programs and ensure that maximum impact is realised.



Let’s build the Africa we want together!



