HMD Africa Limited is proud Gold Sponsor of the 5th Ghana CEO Summit 2021

HMD CEO, Matthew Khouri

Source: HMD Africa Limited

Heavy Machinery Dealership (HMD) is a proud Gold Sponsor of the 5th Ghana CEO Summit, having sponsored the event since 2018.

The summit is on the 17 and 18 May 2021 at the Kempinski Hotel Gold, Coast City Accra.



The summit is an invitation only gathering, uniquely designed to power businesses and government reset for a post-pandemic economic resurgence.



This year’s theme is centred on Digital Transformation and HMD is excited to be a partner as digital transformation is one of its strategic priorities, focusing on better customer experience, agility, new business models and competitive advantage.

HMD’s CEO, Matthew Khouri, is one of the keynote speakers highlighting the innovations impacting earth-moving equipment.



“The construction, mining and agriculture industries are experiencing a dynamic era of rapid innovation and HMD as part of its digital transformation strategic priorities is keen to be at the forefront of this change," Matthew Khouri affirms.



“I believe that being a Gold Sponsor at the 5th Ghana CEO Summit enables HMD to play a small but significant role in the growth and development of the Ghanaians workforce.”