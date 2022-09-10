0
Menu
Business

Hajj board begins refunds

Sheikh IC Quaye Cheque.jpeg Sheikh IC Quaye presenting a cheque

Sat, 10 Sep 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The Ghana Hajj Board on Friday, September 9, 2022, presented cheques for the refunds of persons who paid for the Hajj but could not make it during the last religious exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The payments were made for thirty-seven persons through their agents.

Sheikh IC Quaye who presented the cheques covering the refunds recalled the decision taken last week to invite persons desirous of collecting their monies to apply for the same.

Agencies which collected them on their behalf were Al Balad, Great Anyas, Lahaina, Nizam, Ashkar.

The refunds included the travel insurance which were paid alongside the package.

85 persons have so far applied for refunds.

Present during the presentation were Haj MANAF, Dr Abubakar Sidick Ahmed, Dr Amin Bonsu and A R Gomda.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II
Bawumia, Mahama, others who attended funeral of Bernard Avle's wife
Some major scandals that occurred under Queen Elizabeth II's reign
Related Articles: