CEO of Engineers and Plannes Company Limited, Mr Ibrahim Mahama

Happy 50th birthday to the Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners Co. Ltd, MR. Ibrahim Mahama. Your impact on humanity cannot be quantified. You keep changing and transforming the lives of many across Africa and beyond. Your vision in industry is unmatched. Your leadership is exceptional. You are an endless fountain of inspiration. May your next milestone be greater than your 50th anniversary.

From the board of directors, management, and staff of Engineers & Planners Co. Ltd, Dzata Cement Ltd and all its subsidiary companies across Ghana.



Psalm 28:7



The LORD is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in him, and he helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise him.

Quran 68:4



Hadith of the Holy Prophet Mohammed says the best of you is the one of most use to society.



