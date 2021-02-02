Happy FM/Lakeside Marina launch 2021 edition of Family Fun Run

Source: Happy FM/Lakeside Marina

Happy 98.9 FM in collaboration with the Lakeside Marina Park has launched the eleventh (11th) edition of its annual walk and run, ‘Family Fun Run’.

The 6km/10km run and walk, which takes place on Saturday, 6th March, 2021 at the Lakeside Marina Park, seeks to enhance families bonding, exercising and working together as a team.



Speaking at the launch of the 2021 edition of the run, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Media Alliance (GMA) Group, Mr. Ernest Boateng said, “The Happy FM/Lakeside Marina Family Fun Run, held on 6th March every year has promoted regular exercise and healthy living and bonding amongst families.



More importantly, the special focus of the run is to generate revenue to support the Mercy Social Center which is dear to our two brands. And each year, we have donated portions of proceeds from the Family Fun Run to the Mercy Social Center”.



He indicated that the brands’ contribution and commitment to the Mercy Social Center has become more pressing as the world suffers the COVID-19 pandemic making this year’s run a really significant one.



“With our contribution, we can support the Mercy Social Center and make them safer in these trying times”, he indicated.

The Director of Lakeside Estate, Mr. Salah Kweku Kalmoni added that the COVID-19 pandemic has rather hit hard on all corporations but for the love of humanity, the run will be undertaken to support the Mercy Social Center.



“We at Happy FM and Lakeside Marina refuse to go back on our pledge of supporting the Mercy Social Center and that is why we are holding the Family Fun Run under strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols”.



On his accord, the 6km and 10 km walk/run which will take place simultaneously in four regions (Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi & Tamale) across the country will see participants adhering to the strictest COVID-19 safety protocols.



On 6th March, 2021, the run will take place at the Lakeside Marina Park at 6am in Accra whilst starting and ending at the premises of Japan Motors in Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale.



With the run being an outdoor event, runners will remain spaced at least 2-feet apart to respect social distancing policies. In addition to this, runners are not allowed to stand or sit in groups as areas will be demarcated with the right spacing for everyone.

Nose masks will be distributed to all participants at the run, this way, runners can keep themselves safe when they get to crowded places around and on the run’s route. All participants will have their masks on at the start line and will only take it off when the run starts.



There will be a number of water stations along the route to not only provide water for the thirsty but for handwashing.



The registration fee for the run remains unchanged. An individual runner can pick up their forms for GHC50.00, GHC150.00 for a family and school team can pick up their registration form for GHC250.00



Participants can pick up their registration forms at the premises of Happy FM at Asylum Down, the Lakeside Marina Park, Silver Star Tower, YFM – Accra Mall and Global Media Alliance (GMA), Dzorwulu.

