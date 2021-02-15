Happy FM joins couples in holy matrimony with 15th Mass Wedding

Happy 98.9 FM has held the grandest Valentine's day event in Ghana with its highly recognized, community investment programme, the Happy FM Mass Wedding.

The event which has been going on for some fifteen (15) years now has brought lots of beautiful couples together, putting smiles on their faces at little to no cost to them.



The annual all-expense paid wedding ceremony seeks to help couples bless their marriages.



In doing this, Happy FM takes responsibility for organizing the event, as well as providing all the necessary resources needed for the event.



Happy FM in a bid to join expectant couples together as the world suffers the COVID-19 pandemic put together a flawless event with the strictest adherence to safety protocols against the spread of the virus.



The year's edition took a different turn as the wedding was themed the 'Afrocentric Chic', with couples clad in beautiful African prints provided by the Akosombo Textiles Limited (ATL).

The 15th edition of the Happy FM Mass Wedding was a breathtaking sight to behold. Even with all guests around in face masks, you could see the smiles and the look of awe in their ever beaming eyes.



The event which was strictly by invitation took place at the Prisons Interdenominational Church from 11:00am to 1:00pm in accordance with President Akufo-Addo's directive on the duration of church service.



Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance (GMA), Ernest Boateng addressing the enthused couples said,



"This year’s Mass Wedding takes a different turn as the whole world has been hit with the COVID-19 pandemic. As you all witnessed, we strictly observed social distancing, wore our nose masks, washed and sanitized our hands in order to protect each other from contracting the disease. Actions that need to be continued regardless of where you find yourself".



He extended his gratitude to individuals, organizations and all sponsors who contributed to the successes chalked under the Happy FM Mass Wedding for the past fifteen years.

Sponsors of this year's event include;



ATL, Account IT, Aliqua School of Fashion, Adwen Clothing, Erata Hotel, J's Cakes and Florals, Anointed Lady, Cleaver House, National Theatre, Nkulenu, Carnival Cocktails, 2nd Image Academy.









