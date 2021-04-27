Happy98.9FM to give away thousands of cedis in predict and win promo

Happy 98.9FM is set to give away prizes in predict and win promo

Source: Happy FM

Football fans will not only get to watch their teams play but also win prizes as Ghana’s number one sports station Happy 98.9FM is set to give away prizes from the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.

The league, which has seen terrific competition and performances amongst the teams, will now have the final four compete at the semifinals to see which of them progresses to the final.



European giants Real Madrid will play a two-leg game against Chelsea and last season’s runners-up PSG will also take on Manchester City in the other semifinal clash.



You stand the chance of winning amazing prizes by predicting the two Champions League Finalists and the scoreline of the final game. You can share your prediction using the hashtag #HappySports.



Prizes to be given away include a laptop, replica jerseys and many more.

Head of Sports for Happy 98.9FM, Odiasempa Kwame Oware speaking on the promotion noted that the game of football is a competitive one and believes one must always be rewarded for participating actively in it. “We would all agree that these sportsmen participating in the competition will be rewarded handsomely and we at Happy98.9FM thought it wise to also dash amazing prizes to fans.



As a pacesetter in the country's sports arena, we have pledged to give away a laptop to anyone who can correctly predict the two teams to reach the finals and the scoreline in the final match”.



He reiterated that other fans stand the chance of winning great prizes and urged listeners to send in their predictions via the station’s social media handles: @happy989fm on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.



Note that terms and conditions apply.