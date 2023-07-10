25
Having children with multiple women without planning dangerous to business longevity – Founder of A&C

Mon, 10 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Founder of the A&C mall, Andrew Asamoah, has listed womanizing as part of the reasons most Ghanaian businesses do not last.

According to him, business owners usually lack proper planning therefore when they pass on, their businesses do not continue.

He said having children with lots of women usually puts the future of businesses in jeopardy.

Speaking in an interview on Odana TV, he said: “Because we don’t plan, you must have a vision, you must have a plan. You go some places, someone is a top-class tailor in England, and he makes sure that his son who went to a top-class school comes in, it’s planning. We don’t plan. And then you are doing business, and you start making money then you start doing women, too many women, having too many children then when you die it becomes a contention. I’ve seen it so much.”

Dr. Asamoah admonished business owners to ensure that their families or relatives are actively involved in their businesses.

He said that this will inure to the growth of the business if they pass on or become physically inactive to be able to continue running affairs.

“Why is it that when a Ghanaian dies his businesses die with him? When you go outside the country, some businesses have been there for 100 years, 50 years, 200 years. We need to be able to sustain our businesses, that is the only way we can build this country,” he stated.



