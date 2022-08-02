1
Hawa Koomson ‘opens sea’ to end closed fishing season

Hawa Koomson 45 Minister in Charge of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Madam Hawa Koomson

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Madam Hawa Koomson, has officially opened the sea for inshore and artisanal fishers along the coastal regions of Ghana.

The closed fishing season, which started from 1st to 31st July for canoe and inshore fishers and July 1 to August 31, 2021, for industrial trawlers, was declared open by the minister at the Tema Canoe Basin in the Greater Accra region.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Monday, August 1, 2022, the sector minister noted that the implementation of the 2022 closed season was not as smooth as expected due to challenges in the supply of premix fuel.

She implored all fishers to continue to follow all fisheries rules and regulations.

“As the season opens, let us all abide by the rules of engagement in fishing activities as stated in the fisheries Act 625 as amended by the fisheries (Amendment) Act,” she stated.

Source: classfmonline.com
