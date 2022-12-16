0
He’s an amazing gentleman - World Lottery boss praises Sammi Awuku

Sammi WLB12 President of the World Lottery Association (WLA), Rebecca Paul and Sammi Awuku

Fri, 16 Dec 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

President of the World Lottery Association (WLA), Madam Rebecca Paul has described the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) Mr. Sammi Awuku as an amazing gentleman.

She observed that Ghana’s NLA boss is good at what he does and therefore not surprised that he has been able to woo heads of the various lottery bodies across the globe to Ghana for the NLA’s 60th anniversary.

Madam Rebecca Paul does not regret her collaboration with the NLA and underscored its significance to the world lottery body in pursuing Good Causes among others.

“Ghana is very important to the World Lottery Association. Your contributions are immeasurable. The welcome we have received from you, particularly the NLA has been amazing. Congratulations Sammi Awuku, an amazing gentleman. As I walked in and saw the pictures of the past CEOs of the NLA, I was pleased and appreciative of the corporation with share with Sammy”, she revealed at the grand durbar of NLA at 60.

The historic celebration last weekend attracted the President of the World Lottery Association Madam Rebecca Paul an American, General Secretary Lynne Roiter a Canadian, African Lotteries Association (ALA) President, Mr. Dramane Coulibaly from Ivory Coast and Younnes El- Mechrafi General Secretary of ALA.

 Over 80 foreign guests From North America, Europe, Caribbean and Africa were also in attendance for the celebration.

