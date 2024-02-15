Business

News

Sports

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Country
Menu
Business
1

'He's taking his game global' - Ofori-Atta's new job triggers social media reactions

President Akufo Addo And Ken Ofori Atta President Akufo-Addo and former finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Thu, 15 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media platforms recorded an uptick in engagements on February 14 for obvious reasons, it was Valentine's Day; but also because President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced a major ministerial reshuffle.

Soon after the announcement was made, "Finance Minister" and "Ken Ofori-Atta" started trending.

The termination of Ofori-Atta's appointment as finance minister became the single most talked about aspect of the government shakeup.

Hours on, even as Ofori-Atta remained in the trends, it was reported that the president's cousin had been lined up for another appointment.

The former Finance Minister would serve as the senior presidential advisor on the economy, according to Asaase Radio. He would specifically be in charge of international investments and capital markets.

That news triggered a new wave of reactions, with some Twitter users positing that the new job means Ofori-Atta remains a player in Ghana's economic management affairs.

"He has retired from domestic finance and economics. He's taking his game global," Prof H Kwesi Prempeh of CDD-Ghana wrote on Facebook.

"Ken Ofori Atta is not gone o, he’s to be appointed Presidential Advisor on Economy," another X user tweeted.

Some of which are produced below:















SARA

Watch a recap of business stories below:



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel
Source: www.ghanaweb.com