Helen Asante unveiled as Brand Ambassador for Antarte

Antarte poised to dominate all other furniture companies on the market, Ambassador

Antarte showroom located on the Spintex road



Increased investment key to service delivery, Antarte CEO



Ghanaian actress, Helen Asante has been unveiled as Brand Ambassador for Antarte, a leading furniture and decoration company.



The Portuguese company which has been operating in Ghana for a period of six years has taken on the challenge of creating a unique furniture and interior decoration brand with classy features.



Helen Asante delivering brief remarks after the unveiling ceremony at the company’s Spintex Showroom said the furniture company is poised to dominate all other furniture companies on the market.



“For an international company to acknowledge me to become a brand ambassador, I feel very honoured and humbled…This is just the beginning and I want consumers to watch out for the Antarte brand on the market because it’s going to be bigger and better.”

Chief Executive of Antarte, Jeronimo Rosamante, speaking at the unveiling ceremony said, “At Antarte, we always bear in mind that your life demands unique environment adjusted to your needs and we seek adapt and customize each piece detail according to your desire.”



Touching on some unique projects undertaken by the furniture and decoration company so far, Rosamante said “Antarte was responsible for the design and production of the Chair for Pope Benedict XVI of the Vatican Church and this deserves the highest of praises. We were also invited to a project of design and develop for the current chair of the Portuguese President.”



The Antarte CEO further said his outfit remains very honoured by these invitations and projects and is also motivated by increasing its investment and quality of service delivery.







