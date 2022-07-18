Help build a resilient digital economy - Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Communications and Digitalization Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Joint Cybersecurity Committee outdoored

We cannot sustain our digitalisation efforts without cybersecurity, Ursula



JCC pursuant to Section 13 of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038, Communications Minister



Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has called on Joint Cybersecurity Committee (JCC) to help government build a resilient digital economy.



According to her, government cannot sustain its digitalization agenda without protecting critical systems and sensitive information from digital attacks.



Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the Joint Cybersecurity Committee, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said, “We cannot sustain our digitalisation efforts without cybersecurity. Cyber attacks could undermine our gains in digitalisation, as well as our social and economic well-being, and consequently impact on our national security."

“In order to achieve a secure and resilient digital economy, each and every one of us in the JCC will have to play our part,” Mrs Owusu-Ekuful added.



The JCC, according to a Daily Graphic report was established under Section 13 of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038).



The Committee will collaborate with the Cyber Security Authority and the sectors or institutions represented on the committee.



ESA/FNOQ