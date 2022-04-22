Help reduce cost of Oil and Gas production by working in Ghana after training – Trainees told

Egbert Faibille Jnr., Chief Executive of Petroleum Commission

Government trains youth for petroleum sector jobs

Government spends GH¢5.1 million in training 149 Ghanaians for petroleum sector jobs



Graduates from the petroleum sector charged to work in Ghana after completion



Chief Executive of the Petroleum Commission, Egbert Faibille Jnr., has admonished beneficiaries of government-sponsored training programs in the upstream petroleum sector to, as a way of appreciation, decide to work in Ghana after graduation.



He made the charge whiles addressing some 149 Ghanaians who after six months of hands-on technician training in the petroleum industry have graduated.

He stated that the training program which came at a cost of GH¢5.1 million to government has produced internationally certified professionals who can work in various aspects of the petroleum industry.



“Of the 149 persons that have graduated, 43 graduated as City and Guilds International Vocational Qualification (IVQ) level 3 Mechanical Technicians, 22 as IVQ level 3 Electrical Technicians, 44 as IVQ level 3 Process Technicians, and 41 as IVQ level 3 Instrumentation Technicians. It cost the Petroleum Commission US$ 7,500 for each of the graduates in question. In total, the commission spent GH¢ 5.1 million for the entire training program.”



“The best way graduates can show appreciation, is to commit to working in Ghana, and help reduce the cost of Oil and Gas Production in the country so that the IOC and government will spend less in exploration and production of oil from the standpoint of job role localization,” he added.