Help restore lost forest cover, build efficient land administration – Jinapor to Board

Jinapor swearing in the advisory board

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor, on Tuesday, 17 August 2021, swore into the office an 11-member Ministerial Advisory Board for his ministry with a call on the members to provide a strategic plan and clear policy direction to support the ministry’s agencies to execute their mandate.

Section 39 of the Civil Service Act, 1993 (PNDCL 327) requires every Ministry to establish a Ministerial Advisory Board to promote constant interaction between the Ministry and those who use the Ministry’s services and to advise the Minister on policy adjustments, planning objectives, and operational strategies.



The Board is chaired by the sector minister and has his two deputies; Mr. Benito Owusu-Bio and George Mireku Duker as well as the Chief Director, Prof Patrick Agbesinyale, and three representatives each from the public and private sectors, as members.



Addressing members of the Board, the minister underscored the importance of lands and natural resources to the socio-economic development of the country, noting that the ministry carries the very soul of the country.

He added that building a viable and sustainable mining industry, restoring the lost forest cover of the country, and building an efficient land administration are the big issues that the Board must assist the ministry in formulating policies to tackle.



He also charged the Board to serve as a monitoring and evaluation board to ensure that the ministry meets its targets.



Speaking on behalf of the Board members, the paramount chief of the Assin Owirenkyi traditional area, Ehunabobrim Nana Prah Agyensaim VI, who serves as the Vice-Chairman of the Board, thanked the minister for the trust reposed in them and gave the assurance that the Board will work with the ministry and the relevant agencies to ensure that the ministry meets its targets.