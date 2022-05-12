Help review data on SDGs – NDPC to MDAs

Sustainable Development Goals

Source: Development Planning Commission

The Head of the Development Coordination Division at the National Development Planning Commission (NDP)C, Mr. Jonathan Azasoo, has called on Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs)to help review data collected by the Commission on all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals which aimed at improving socio-economic growth in the country.

He also charged the MDAs to not only validate the draft report prepared from data gathered but share their ideas to help improve implementation.



“Apart from validating and reviewing the data, we also want the implementing agencies to tell the Commission some of the success stories, some of the challenges, and what they think should be done to improve on implementation”, Mr. Azasoo emphasized.



He added that the MDAs would be required to share their success areas and challenges with the commission and also assist in filling data gaps since most of the data gathered for the report are in their stead.



Mr. Azasoo made these remarks at a consultative meeting organized by the NDPC for Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to review and finalize Ghana’s 2022 Voluntary National Review (VNR) draft report.



The meeting was also to engage the MDAs to validate the data presented in the report as well as build consensus on initiative actions for the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1 to 17.



Mr. Azaaso disclosed that the workshop was the second of the series of workshops to be held to ensure accurately and validated data presented in the 2022 VNR draft report.

“All stakeholders will be involved in the validation process. Stakeholders have been clustered into groups and we are having these validation workshops for a number of clusters including the media, development partners, women’s groups and Non- Governmental Organisations before presenting the final report” he explained.



The VNR is expected to serve as a basis for the regular reviews by the high-level political forum (HLPF) meeting, under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).



The Voluntary National Reviews would facilitate the sharing of experiences, including successes, challenges, and lessons learned, with a view to accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.



It also seeks to strengthen policies and institutions of governments and mobilize multi-stakeholder support and partnerships for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.



Ghana is among the 45 countries that will present their Voluntary National Reviews (VNRs) at the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Agenda 2030 for sustainable development in July 2022.