Henry Nana Boakye appointed as Board Chairman of Buffer Stock Company

Henry Nana Boakye will now serve as Board Chair of NAFCO

A national Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye has been appointed as the new Board Chairman of the National Food Buffer Stock Company, Citi News has reported.

The National Food Buffer Stock Company was incorporated under the Companies Code of Ghana, 1963, Act 179 to provide market access and food items at a minimum price.



Aside Nana B’s appointment, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is said to have also re-appointed Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab as Chief Executive Officer of Buffer Stock Company for a second term.

The Buffer Stock Company operates as a limited liability owned by government.



Under government’s Free SHS policy, the company is currently providing food items to some 1.2 million students.