Herbal medicine can earn Ghana GH¢30 billion in revenue - Practitioners

Traditional medicine practitioners have indicated that government should refocus its attention on their operations because it can earn the country billions of cedis to deal with the current economic crisis.

According to them, the herbal medicine sector can fetch Ghana more than 30 billion cedis in revenue if government refocuses its attention on the area.



Prof. Samuel Ato Duncan, the newly elected president of the association describes the initiative as the 'green gold agenda'.



At a recent ceremony to swear in new members of the Ghana federation of traditional medicine practitioners, Prof. Duncan urged the government to pay critical attention to the sector to reap the benefits.



‘We will pursue the green gold agenda. If gold and cocoa have failed in turning the economic fortunes of the country, then we must turn to green gold. When I say green gold, what I mean is, we have traditional medicine that we can package properly and sell for deprived exchange to benefit our country," he said on November 23.



"I will help find solutions to the challenges confronting the country. This is practical, not just talking. We are ready to help redeem the crisis, Ghana is facing," Prof. Samuel Ato Duncan added.



The President of the Ghana federation of traditional medicine practitioners noted that herbal medicines in Ghana are being rebranded to ensure packaging and quality of the products meet global standards.

