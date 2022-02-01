Herbert Krapa tipped to replace Alan Kyerematen as Trade Minister

Herbert Krapa is a Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry

Herbert Krapa favourite over Michael Okyere-Baafi as Minister of Trade, Sources

Alan Kyerematen tipped to vie for NPP flagbearer race for 2024



Flagbearer hopefuls given June 2022 ultimatum to resign



With pressure mounting on personalities hoping to vie for the flagbearer position of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to relinquish their positions in government, a GhanaWeb source close to one of the possible aspirants, Alan Kyerematen, has indicated that the Minister of Trade and Industry is set to resign in June this year.



The source has authoritatively told GhanaWeb that in his stead, one of his deputies, Herbert Krapa, will be nominated for the position.



Alan Kyerematen has been highly tipped to run for the vacant position in the NPP, and with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo giving notice to his appointees interested in the slot to resign and focus on the race, the minister is set to do exactly that.

And while there are three deputies at the Ministry of Trade and Industry: Herbert Krapa, Naa Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei and Michael Okyere-Baafi, GhanaWeb’s sources have confirmed that Herbert Krapa will be the president’s choice as a replacement.



The NPP is yet to announce dates for the opening of nominations for its flagbearer contest but the battle of who leads the party into the next election is expected to be a two-man race between vice president Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen.



About Herbert Krapa:



Hon. Herbert Krapa is currently a Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry. He is a governance and legal expert who served as Government Spokesperson on Governance and Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Information until December 2020.



The Hon. Deputy Minister is an astute lawyer, called to the Ghana Bar in 2017, with experience in Trade and Investment Law, Commercial Law, Debt Restructuring, among others. He previously worked as a lawyer at Africa Legal Associates, a reputable law firm in Ghana.

Hon. Krapa holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the University of Ghana and a Master of Laws Degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science, UK where he specialised in International Finance, Secured Financing, International Commercial Arbitration and Corporate Crime.



He also holds a Master of Science Degree in Development Finance from the University of Ghana Business School and a Certificate in Human Rights Law from Fordham University in New York.



He is a lecturer at the University of Ghana School of Law where his research focuses on both legal philosophy and global constitutionalism.



Hon. Herbert Krapa is a member of the Ghana Bar Association, the Programme for African Leadership and the Criminal Justice Reform Ghana.