Here are 5 affordable Ghanaian dishes to prepare at home

Affordable Ghanaian dishes

Ghanaian dishes have received vast international recognition as they have managed to catch the attention of many tourists who visit the country.

The rich Ghanaian culture is more often than not displayed in various forms including the mouth-watering dishes that speak for themselves anywhere they appear.



With the rising cost of commodities and the general rise in the cost of living in Ghana, cooking your own meals at home, for your friends and family is a great way to save money.



Here are some very easy-to-cook Ghanaian delicacies that are also affordable



1. Red-Red (Beans and plantain)



There are so many red-red lovers in Ghana, largely because the cuisine is relatively affordable and wholly satisfying.



For 2-3 strong men, 30cedis can prepare beans and plantain when plantain is in season and 40cedis when plantain is out of season.



These are the ingredients that you will need to prepare beans and plantain.



Beans



Oil (palm oil, coconut oil, etc)



Onions

Plantains



Pick your beans for all impurities



Wash thoroughly



Bring a bowl of water to boil



Pour your beans into the boiling water and allow to cook till it is soft



In another pot fry your chopped onions in the pot of oil of your choice until it is brown



Now cut your riped plantain into desired sizes and fry







You can serve with gari, pear, or egg according to your preference.



2. Jollof rice





Which country cooks the best jollof rice has been a debate that has been on for quite some time now. Jollof rice is said to have originated from Senegal but Ghana Jollof has no competitor.



With 50cedis, Jollof can be prepared for 1 or 2 persons depending on how much they can consume.



You’ll need any meat or fish of your choice, rice, tomatoes, onions, pepper, spices, and oil and you are good to go.



Jollof is a mixture of rice and stew merging to become a single dish. A lot of people say cooking Jollof is a calling. However, one can bet that this is almost true because it can go wrong if it is not rightly done.



3. Banku and tilapia







Also, one of the easiest meals to cook is banku. It can be eaten with any protein of your choice, including grilled tilapia, smoked fish, canned fish, fried eggs, fried fish, etc.



Here are the ingredients you will need, cassava dough, Corn dough, Salt and any protein of your choice.



Serve with grounded pepper consisting of green pepper, popularly known as kpakpo shito, onions, and tomatoes.

4. Fufu and goat light soup







With about 60cedis one can prepare fufu and goat light soup or any other meat of your choice.



It is made with cassava, plantain, goat, pepper, tomatoes, onions, and any spice of your choice.



In the Eastern and Ashanti regions of Ghana, one meal guaranteed to work its wonder is fufu and goat light soup, the proud dish of the Akan.



It is made by pounding a mixture of boiled cassava and plantains into a soft sticky paste to go along with light soup.



5.Kelewele







This is a traditional Ghanaian snack made of ripe plantains.



All you need is plantains, oil, spices, and groundnut to serve.