Here are five ways to spot an investment scam

Investors urged to only do business with licensed and regulated firms



Fraudsters of any kind often hope that if they look successful, one would not bother checking their credentials or legitimacy.



Over the last few years in Ghana, there have been a number of investment companies springing up with promises of extraordinary returns, with very little or non-existent risks.



These schemes have since taken different shades and forms but the common nature amongst them is that they promise unsustainable returns or profits that outpace average market returns without corresponding risks.

In Ghana, it is said that the ‘greedy and irresistible love for quick money’ has led many to be exploited by fraudsters posing as investment firms.



These fraudulent firms use sophisticated and effective tactics to get people to buy into their schemes and in return, part away with their monies and investments in the long run.



GhanaWeb in this article takes a look at five measures one can use to identify an investment scam.



Verify credentials:



The first thing you must do before making an investment is to verify the credentials of the said firm. It is important for an investor to take caution in order not to fall for a fancy title or scheme.

In Ghana, investors particularly in the capital market must ensure they conduct due diligence checks of firms and ensure they are registered and licensed by the Bank of Ghana, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), or an insurance regulator.



Before making an investment, you can also check information about the potential firm online as these background checks often speak volumes about products and investment opportunities being offered.



Ignore the ‘everyone is doing it’ story:



When considering investing in a firm or scheme, don't believe the claims that ‘everyone’ is involved in the deal.’ One must also be wary of sales pitches that focus on how many people are investing in the firm, without being informed why the investment is sound.



Remember, these kinds of fraudulent activities are meant to target members of the same social circle, religious group or even ethnic background.

Refuse to be rushed to make a quick investment:



Prior to making an investment, the salesperson often pitches an offer that is usually limited but it is important for an investor to consider that as a red flag and probe further.



It is vital to desist from falling for freebies offered as this concept is used to guilt investors into roping unto the scheme or product. Investors must know that a legitimate investment will still be available irrespective of the limitation being pitched.



Don't chase phantom riches, quick returns:



Although investors may remain skeptical about investment pitches, these fraudulent schemes guarantee a certain return or promise spectacular profits. They are what some describe as ‘phantom riches or quick returns’ that you may never see or earn.

But the reality is that every investment involves some kind of risk-taking.



Arm yourself with enough information:



Finally, one must arm themselves with as much information they can and make sure to engage professional investment advisors for guidance on steps to take before making an investment.



It is also vital to learn how to spot red flags of investment schemes and fraud so you can protect yourself and your investment.