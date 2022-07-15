Here are problems government has fixed with digitalization – Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated through digitalization, the government has been able to solve many problems that have faced Ghanaians.

He outlined various problems that his government has solved.



He made these remarks during a speech at the launch of the Accra Business School’s new IT program held Thursday, June 14th, 2022.



Below are the problems and solutions that have been categorised into 'P' and 'S' respectively:



P: No unique National Identification system



S: We have implemented a national Identification system with the Ghana card.



P: Access to student loans is limited for many students because of the inability to obtain guarantors for the loans



S: No guarantor student loan policy was introduced for students with the Ghana card



P: Problem and cost of acquisition of visas by diasporan Ghanaians. Many



have lost passports in the process.



S: We have obtained ICAO certification for the Ghana card to be used as a travel document for travel to Ghana from abroad without the need for a visa



P: No functional National Address System



S: We have implemented the digital address system

P: No mobile money interoperability between telcos (E.g., you could not send money from a Vodaphone customer to an MTN customer)



S: We have implemented mobile money interoperability which allows customers of one telco to transfer mobile money to customers of another telco.



P: No interoperability between bank accounts and mobile money wallets



S: We have now got interoperability between bank accounts and mobile money wallets



P: Majority of adults did not have a bank account. Many people faced difficulties in opening a bank account literacy, referees, etc.



S: As a result of mobile money interoperability over 90% of adult Ghanaians now practically have a bank account. To open a bank account today all you need is a Ghana card and a mobile phone. No filling of forms is needed.



P: Cash dominance in payment system



S: With the implementation of mobile money interoperability, Universal QR Code (first only one in Africa), Ghanapay (which introduced the first Bank-wide mobile money service in the world), Cash transactions have reduced. Currency in circulation as a percentage of GDP has reduced from 6.8% in 2016 to 4.7% in 2021.



P: The refusal by some international retailers and online outlets to accept Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cards issued in Ghana.



S: Following the major payment system reforms implemented, agreement has been reached with Visa and Mastercard under which Ghipss will be a domestic and international processor for Visa and Mastercard transactions. This will mean that Visa and Mastercard cards issued in Ghana will be internationally acceptable for e-commerce



P: Difficulty of renewing National Health Insurance membership



S: Fixed it. We have made it easy for people to renew their national health insurance membership on their phones without having to spend precious time in long queues.

P: Difficulty and inconvenience in buying electricity units from ECG for your meter



S: ECG customers can now easily buy pre-paid electricity units conveniently from wherever you are from your mobile phone.



P: Bureaucracy and corruption in obtaining a passport



S: The online passport application processes are helping many people and making it easier to obtain a passport. Revenue has increased from GHC1.1 million in 2017 to GHC56.7million by 2021



P: Bureaucracy and corruption in clearing goods at the ports



S: We digitized the process of clearing goods at the ports through the paperless port program



P: Difficulty and bureaucracy in applying for scholarships



S: Following digitization at the Scholarship Secretariat, everyone is able to apply for scholarships and receive the same in the comfort of his or her home via online applications.



P: Fake insurance certificates and difficulty of checking the validity of insurance for motor vehicles.



S: We have implemented the digitization Motor Insurance Database which can be accessed simply with any mobile phone by the insured, the police, and the public. Many advanced economies like the UK do not have this system.



P: Bureaucracy and difficulty in obtaining a driver’s license



S: We have digitized the operations of DVLA and today our citizens have a much more convenient and easy way to acquire their driver’s license and register their vehicles. Revenue increased from GH¢71.5m (2013-2016) to 168.4 million (2017-2020, a 135% increase!

P: Difficulty in finding pharmacies that stock prescribed medicines, prices of medicines, and avoiding fake drugs.



S: The first national-scale electronic pharmacy platform in Africa has been established. All licensed pharmacies in Ghana are required to be on the digital platform. Launch on 18th July 2022.



P: No wifi access at our senior high schools



We are providing free Wifi to 700 senior high schools, the 46 Colleges of Education, 260 district education offices, and an initial successful pilot of 13 public universities.



P: Difficulty and bureaucracy in accessing government services



S: We have developed a one-stop shop for government services (Ghana.Gov). The process of on-boarding all government institutions is ongoing. 1018agencies of MMDAs onboarded. On this website, you can apply for and obtain various government services from MMDAs.



P: Lack of transparency in accounting for travel expenses by government officials



S: Introduced a Government travel card for all government officials which will keep a record of all payments made by officials during travel.



P: Very few people (only 4% of the adult population) had Tax Identification Numbers (TIN)



S: By making the National ID number the TIN number, we have increased the proportion of adults with TIN numbers from 4% in 2016 to 85% now.



P: Weak Property tax system with taxes being collected on only 9% of properties



S: GRA in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government is implementing a Unified Common Digital. Platform for Property Tax Collection from. database of 7.5 million properties. This will complement the existing Department of Local Revenue (DLRev) software which is to be deployed to all MMDAs.

P: Reluctance or difficulty experienced by people in filing and paying taxes



S: GRA has completed the development of a Mobile App which simplifies the tax filing and payment process through a mobile phone. After successfully filing, the taxpayer will automatically receive a tax clearance certificate. The tax clearance certificate will become a requirement for obtaining many government services. The Mobile App will be formally launched soon.



P: Fake birth certificates, bureaucracy and corruption at the births and deaths registry



S: Ongoing Digitization of the births and deaths registry with a link to the Ghanacard from birth. Football Clubs and Authorities lost revenue from corruption associated with ticketing for football matches and Implemented E-Ticketing for football matches. Major increase in revenue.



P: Banking system was about to collapse



S: With the Banking sector clean-up, we have rescued the banking system and saved the deposits of 4.6 million Ghanaians by spending GHC25 billion.



P: Difficulty in accessing medicines and blood in remote areas



S: Introduced drones in the delivery of critical medicine, vaccines and blood to people in remote parts of the country. Ghana has now the largest medical drone delivery service in the world. There are six Zipline Distribution Centres in Omenako, Mpanya, Vobsi, Sefwi Wiawso, Kete Krachi and Anum.



