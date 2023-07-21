Here are some companies in Ghana with good standing that you may want to work for

Job hunting

More often than not, everyone is advised to follow a career path that they may be passionate about or have a dream for. It is often assumed that with that premise, workers will give off their best despite the circumstances.

But for lots of people, especially Ghanaians, the lack of jobs has led people into venturing into career paths that they may not exactly be passionate about. In recent times, inflation has even worsened the plight of Ghanaians.



All one needs is a stable income job that they and their families can rely on. It is for this reason that some organizations and companies are highly sought after. These companies are highly sought after because of their track record and their longevity in business.



Here is a list of both public and private institutions with good standing and good track records. For bonus it is rumoured that these companies have juicy remuneration packages.



1. Tullow Oil Plc



Oil and gas companies are highly sought after as they deal with high revenue streams. Due to the profits, they make, it is often assumed that they pay their workers well.

2. Nestle Ghana



For over a decade, Nestle has cemented its place in Ghana and has been a leading dealer in baby food, medical food, bottled water, breakfast cereals, coffee and tea, confectionery, dairy products, ice cream, frozen food, pet foods, and snacks. Due to the nature of the products, Nestle deals in it always has a high demand. Most people will love to work with the producers of Milo.



3. Bank of Ghana



The Central Bank is undoubtedly one of the places almost every Ghanaian would want to have a taste of. This is the den of all monetary contents of the country.



4. Deloitte Ghana

The Ghanaian firm of Deloitte has a long history in the country, dating back to when it was originally formed by Mr. James Donald Barnes CA Scotland on 1st January 1947, under the name and style of J. D. Barnes & Co. Chartered Accountants, information on its website read. It is one of the leading tax audit firms in Ghana.



5. KPMG



It is a global network of professional firms providing Audit, Tax, and Advisory services. KPMG has a good history of work in Ghana.



6. MTN Ghana



One of Ghana’s leading telecommunications companies is one that most people especially the youth seek jobs at all the time.

7. Ghana National Petroleum Corporation



GNPC is also an institution with good revenue streams that Ghanaians would love to work at.



8.Ecobank



Ecobank has stood still among various challenges in Ghana’s banking sector. It is one of the banks that most people in the banking sector seek opportunities from.



The list is not exhaustive as various companies in Ghana have good remuneration and juicy employee packages. However, to identify such, all you need is proper research.

SSD/NOQ