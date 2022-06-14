0
Menu
Business

Here are the 15 items driving inflation in Ghana

Inflation 1 Inflation for May hit 27.6 per cent

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Inflation for May hits 27.6 per cent

Grapes the most driver of inflation in Ghana

Diesel among drivers of Ghana's inflation

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Wednesday, June 9 announced that inflation for May hit 27.6 per cent.

This represents a four percentage points increase compared to the 23.6 percent recorded in April 2022.

In a latest report released by GSS and sighted by GhanaWeb shows that the drivers of the country's inflation were largely driven by food, non-food products and imported goods.

Grapes topped the year-on-year inflation for May 2022 with 100.8%, followed by diesel, 81.1%.

Firewood, watermelon, petrol, maize, corn dough/corn flour, gas, washing soap, charcoal, wheat flour, avocado pear, vegetable oil, groundnut oil, margarine made up the 15 drivers of inflation.

See the full list of the top 15 drivers of inflation below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Islamic SHS shooting: Commander removed, 2 Senior Officers interdicted
Adom-Otchere tackles Dafeamekpor
Fraud victims chase MP over alleged GH¢800,000 job scam
Mensa Otabil no longer member of NCBT– Ablakwa
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits
Paul Adom-Otchere is not a lawyer - Dafeamekpor
Thomas Partey makes U-turn on name change
50 NPP members who have picked up forms for executive positions
'Let us fear God' - Ablakwa tells Ofori-Atta after GTV interview
Akufo-Addo appointees whose properties Ghanaians will like to know about
Related Articles: