Here are the 5 most visited tourist sites in Ghana

Ghana has over the years been noted to be a tourist destination in West Africa. Both Ghanaians and foreigners visit tourist sites in Ghana to learn about the place as well as have fun.



Just as any hospitality industry charge clients for their services, tourists also pay an entrance fee to get access to the tourist site. This helps operators of the site get some cool cash to sustain the business.



Patrons are served to their satisfaction by the tour guide on duty at the time of arrival.

A post sighted by GhanaWeb on the Ghana Tourism Authority page on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, noted that the most visited tourist in Ghana had 86,000 patrons as of December 2021.



Though the Authority didn't state the amount of money these 5 most visited tourist sites raked in as revenue, it however specified the number of people who made use of the place.



Below is the 5 most visited tourist sites in Ghana and the number of people who visited;



1. Kakum National Park - 86,000 people



2. Kumasi Zoo - 69,000 people

3. Larabanga Mosque - 55,000 people



4. Cape Coast Castle - 48,000 people



5. Aburi Botanical Gardens - 42,000 people



Meanwhile, the public have been advised to visit tourist sites in the country to experience Ghana. This, the Authority said will help the government generate revenue for the country.



