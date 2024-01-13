Here are the African women rising among the 100 most powerful women

A collage of the women

There are many powerful African women across various fields who have made significant contributions to society, culture, politics, science, and more.

These women encompass influence, leadership, impact, and resilience.



This is demonstrated by the growing number of African women who are listed among the 100 most powerful women in the world by Forbes, and by their ascent through the ranks.



Here are a few examples of women who are widely recognized for their power and influence:



Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala:



Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO)Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is the first woman to lead the WTO as she made it to the list for the seventh time in 2023 since her debut in 2011.



Moving up four spots, the former Nigerian finance minister was the highest on the continent. She moved from the 91st position in the Forbes "World's 100 Most Powerful Women" rankings in 2022 to 87th in the 2023 rankings.



In a post on X to acknowledge her recognition, the 69-year-old congratulated all the other women on the list noting the growing number of women who are working hard to make an impact.

"Congratulations to all the women on this list working hard to make a difference,” Okonjo-Iweala said on X.



“And to others working hard to change the world, even if they are not on the list. Special congratulations to my younger sister @MoAbudu, great to have two Nigerian women on this list”.



Samia Hassan



She is the first woman to serve as president of Tanzania. In March 2021, Samia Hassan affectionately known as Mama Samia, succeeded the late President John Maguful, for whom she served as vice president before his passing.



Hassan has received recognition for her bravery and audacity in successfully managing the affairs of her country through a strategic focus on infrastructure development, building regional ties, and contributions to a range of global discourses,



According to a BBC report, the release of Freeman Mbowe, a fervent opponent of the late President John Maguful whose prosecution was pursued for eight months despite a lack of evidence and widespread calls to drop the case, is likely the best example of her growing authority.



She is said to have stood up to some of the remaining Magufuli supporters who opposed some of her reforms, which is why it was ultimately dropped.

Samia Hassan made her third consecutive appearance on the Forbes rankings, moving up two spots to rank 93 from 95.



Among her many achievements, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in early 2023 predicted that Tanzania would become the largest economy in East Africa, surpassing Kenya.



Tanzania’s economy, the fund said, would grow to $136 billion by 2028, while Kenya’s is forecast to reach $151 billion in the same period. Moreover, Tanzania may surpass Kenya’s growth rate for the next decade.



Mo Abudu



Nigerian media mogul Mo Abudu is another force to reckon with as she made it on Forbes' list for the third time.



The Ebony Media founder went from the 99th position 98th position, moving up one rank. She is the second Nigerian woman to be on the prestigious list.



An elated Mo Abudu wrote on her Instagram, "As the only two Nigerians and among only three African women on this esteemed list, alongside other extraordinary women, we continue to pave the way,” Abudu posted on Instagram.

"There’s an abundance of remarkable African women making waves," Abudu added while hoping more "inspiring women" join the ranks of Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women in the future.



Mo Abudu is on the path of putting more African women in the limelight, highlighting their achievements through her latest collaborative Netflix production, ‘Black, Brilliant and Bold’.



“In various fields, from science and technology to arts and activism, politics and beyond, black women have made significant contributions that often go unnoticed. It’s high time we changed that narrative,” she announced on her Instagram page in November.



Abudu was listed as one of the 20 most powerful women in global entertainment in a report by The Hollywood Reporter in October 2023.



Mpumi Madisa



The 'newbie' in the list made an outstanding debut on Forbes' 100 Most 100 Powerful Women.



The 44-year-old South African secured the 88th position making her the second most powerful African woman.

Mpumi Madisa is chief executive officer of Bidvest Group, a South African services and distribution company with nearly 130,000 employees and a $4.7 billion market cap, and is now the second-most powerful woman in Africa, according to the publisher.



When she assumed leadership of the listed company in 2020, she became the only black female CEO of a top 40 business on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. She received the 2023 Sunday Times Business Leader of the Year award in November 2023.



