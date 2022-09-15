0
Here are the drivers of inflation for August 2022

Inflation Arrow Ghana's inflation has been soaring throughout this year

Inflation for the month of August 2022 hit 33.9%. This means that prices of goods and services have increased by 33.9% on average from August 2021 to August 2022.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, the rate has been the highest recorded in the past 21 years in the country’s history.

13 divisions recorded inflation rates higher than the national average (33.9%).

Housing, water electricity, gas, and other fuels were leading with 46.7%, closely followed by Transport 45.7% and Education Service (7.2%) and Insurance and Financial Services (5.4%) recording the lowest.

The rest were Transport (45.7%), Household Equipment and Maintenance (44.7%), Housing, Water, Electricity, and Gas (46.7%), Personal Care and Miscellaneous Goods (36.0%), Recreation, Sports and Culture (36.4%), and Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (34.4%).



Focusing on food inflation on a year-on-year basis (34.4%) for August 2022, eight subclasses recorded higher rates.

This was distantly led by Oils and Fats (74.0%) followed by Fruits and Nuts (49.4%) and Fish and Other Seafood (46.4%). In the case of month-on-month food inflation eight subclasses record rates higher than the national average (1.8%).

Bread recorded the highest inflation of 64.8% in August among 10 items.



For the fifth month in a row (since April 2022) imported items record higher inflation rates than locally produced items.

