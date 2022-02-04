Here are the popular businessmen in 'famous' East Legon executive fitness club

Osei Kwame Despite and his brother

Osei Kwame Despite celebrates 60th birthday

East Legon executive fitness club storm Despite's birthday party



Ernest Sarpong, Ernest Bediako Sampong, George Afriyie, others are those in the East Legon executive fitness club



In most societies, there are groups where people can associate themselves because they contain people of their class. The same applies to those in the upper class.



This group of individuals who occupy the highest place and status in society have an executive fitness club in East Legon, one of the areas noted to be inhabited by the rich.



It would be recalled that when the owner of Despite Group of Companies, Osei Kwame Despite celebrated his 60th birthday, members of the East Legon executive fitness club were seen rocking white long sleeves on black trousers as they walked down from a plane to escort their fellow donate to the chiefs and people of Wiamoase in the Ashanti region.



GhanaWeb in this article lists some business magnates who are a part of this billionaires club in East Legon.

Osei Kwame Despite



He is the owner of Despite Group of Companies; UTV, Peace FM, Okay FM, Neat fufu, Special Ice mineral water, among others.



He started life as a petty trader, dealing in music cassettes, padlocks, feeding bottles, and other merchandise at Dunkwa-Offinso. After years of struggle in the village to make it in life, he joined other friends to seek greener pastures in Lagos, Nigeria.



He returned home to Ghana in 1983 with millions of other Ghanaian refugees who had been forced to flee Nigeria due to the political tension in the West African country.



He returned from Nigeria with only a chain-saw machine and a trident cassette player.



Today, he is named as one of the business magnates in the country.

Ernest Ofori-Atta Sarpong is a close friend of Kwame Despite. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Special Investment Limited. This company produces all the range of Special Ice products you see on the market from Special Ice mineral water to Special cola, Special malt, etc.He joined Osei Kwame Despite to establish United 2 Co. Ltd which is a holding company for U2 Salt Ltd.He also co-partnered Despite to set up UTV and Best point Savings and Loans.The latest news has it that he and his brother, Kwame Despite have partnered government to establish a new home-based carrier.

George Afriyie



George Afriyie is the former vice president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



According to Wikipedia, Mr Afriyie is the owner and President of Ghanaian club Planners Athletic Club which plays in the second-tier league.



Ernest Bediako Sampong



He is a Ghanaian pharmacist and a businessman. He is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ernest Chemist.



The pharmaceutical company is into manufacturing, retail, and distribution of drugs.

Kenpong



Kennedy Agyepong is the Chief Executive Officer and President of the Kenpong Group of Companies. He owns IceGold water.



Kenpong manages complete installation process, including route preparation, pre-lay dredging, trenching, cable laying and the protection of crossings and construction of landfills under Kenpong Construction.